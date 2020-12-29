Reba McEntire Says Goodbye to 2020: ‘This Has Been a Booger Bear of a Year’

Reba McEntire delivered a hopeful message to country music fans worldwide via social media on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). In the video, the entertainer bids goodbye to an arduous 2020 — she calls the preceding 12 months a "booger bear of a year" — and speaks of looking forward to 2021.

It's undoubtedly been a year unlike any in modern memory. Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the U.S. early in 2020, the CDC has reported more than 330,000 deaths related to the virus and nearly 19 million total cases in the country. Those are the latest official stats as of Monday (Dec. 28).

But McEntire is ready for a better 2021. Appearing as bright and cheery as ever in a red turtleneck and sparkly earrings, the veteran country singer's video exhibits an optimistic attitude for the new year. Still, she urges viewers to stay safe amid the continuing days of the pandemic.

"Hey everyone, Reba here. I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of ya," she says. "Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021. This has been a booger bear of a year, and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close, and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year. I love you very much and thank you so much for everything — your support, your love, your prayers, your comments — everything. I love ya, take care of yourself pretty please."

Even a country singer as successful as McEntire has been affected by the prolonged health crisis. When McEntire hosted the 2020 CMA Awards in November with Darius Rucker by her side, she jumped head-first into a whole new kind of awards show. Spectators weren't allowed at the ceremony, and only nominees, performers and their guests were able to attend the live event inside Nashville's Music City Center.

Still, the atypical evening led to some very Reba moments. Not the least of which was when, while addressing the live audience and TV viewers, McEntire let out a small cough before confronting the distressing slip — she cracked a quick joke to some understandably nervous laughter.

"Not a good time to do that, is it?" the entertainer quipped.

Of course, the pandemic itself is no laughing matter, and country music has experienced its fair share of casualties in 2020 due in no small part to the coronavirus. This year, country greats including Joe Diffie, Charley Pride, John Prine, K.T. Oslin and Bill Mack all died after contracting the disease.

To that end, it's no wonder McEntire's eager to put 2020 in her rearview.