(Dallas, Texas) - Vehicle recalls are nothing new. I remember the General Motors recall a long time ago where I had to have the ignition replaced because the key would just come out. I took my car in, got it replaced and got a brand new key at no cost to me.

That recall wasn't necessarily dangerous but other recalls can rectify a dangerous defect. There was a recall issued in late 2014 and early 2015 that involved an important safety feature of our vehicles. 10 years later, there are still thousands of vehicles on Texas highways that haven't had the recall work done.

The Unfixed Takata Airbags That are a "Ticking Time Bomb" in Vehicles

Many of us remember the news on almost a daily basis about the recall of Takata airbags in our vehicles (WFAA). The main issue was sharp debris that would shoot out from the housing when the airbag would deploy. That debris can cause serious injury and has caused deaths.

Recent data from CARFAX shows that over 700,000 vehicles in Texas are still equipped with these dangerous airbags. To make matters worse, because of high temperatures, high humidity and time itself, these airbags could deploy without warning. That recall is still in effect and can still be fixed.

Get our free mobile app

How to Replace the Takata Airbags if it's in Your Vehicle

If you are driving an older vehicle, you can check to see if your vehicle is part of this recall. Just go to nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle's VIN number. I went there and entered the VIN for my vehicle and found no recalls for mine.

You can sign up for recall alerts to be emailed to you, too, by going HERE. If your vehicle is part of that Takata airbag recall, get it fixed as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Lawmakers in Austin Working to Eliminate the Texas Inventory Tax

READ MORE: An Invasive Flesh-Eating Fly Could Move From Mexico into Texas

Help Find These 11 Teen Girls Who've Been Missing Since April 1 in Texas These teen girls went missing in Texas during April. Help bring them home. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children