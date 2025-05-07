(Austin, Texas) - There are plenty of natural threats in our world. Most of these threats can be seen so we can avoid them. Other threats, however, are so small that we can't see them with the naked eye and could be deadly to us.

There is one particular threat that is causing a big problem in Mexico right now that could spread into Texas if left unchecked. It's a parasite that could infect our livestock or other wildlife like deer and birds. The U.S. and Mexico are working together to help lower this risk.

The Invasive New World Screwworm Fly

This parasite is called the New World screwworm fly (mysanantonio.com). It is a parasite that can infect, say, a cow. From there, the parasite will feed on that cow's living tissue. This will cause the cow to become irritated or depressed, lose its appetite, show maggots in wounds and other ailments.

Texas Parks and Wildlife were able to detect this parasite in a cow back in December of 2024 near the border of Guatemala and Mexico. If the parasite is not checked for, the infected animal could spread it to other livestock, other wildlife and even to humans. Other countries in South America have an issue with the pest as does Cuba and Haiti.

What is Being Done to Kill the Invasive New World Screwworm Fly

The United States was able to eradicate the parasite in the 1960s. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is able to fly aircraft over ranches in Mexico and drop sterilized insects that mate with the parasite which helps eradicate the species all together. A new deal between Mexico and the U.S. is help making all of this possible.

It's important to note that there has been no indication this parasite is in Texas or anywhere else in the country. As long as the proper precautions are taken, it won't make it here, either.

