Record Bass Caught on Lake Tyler

Saying bass fishing is a popular sport in East Texas is an understatement. There are so many lakes within driving distance that it's hard to pick one to enjoy for a weekend. One Whitehouse angler didn't have to travel far to become a record bass holder.

Whitehouse resident, James Crawford, is now the record holder for the largest bass caught on Lake Tyler. Over the weekend, Saturday, March 20 to be exact, Crawford reeled in a 15.44 pound bass, shattering the previous record by two and half pounds. Wow!

With that record bass, James Crawford earned a Legacy Class entry through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Toyota Sharelunker Program. A program set up in 1986 to help promote bass fishing in Texas. Texas anglers can submit their bass catch of eight pounds or heavier, or twenty four inches or longer, in the Sharelunker program either through texassharelunker.com or through their mobile app.

All confirmed entrants will receive a Catch Kit that includes an achievement decal that corresponds to the fish's weight class, merchandise and other goodies. Entrants will also be placed in a drawing for a variety of prizes including a grand prize $5,000 shopping spree. For those that donate their thirteen pound of larger catch for spawning will be entered in a separate drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access and awards programming to the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest and other prizes.

So no matter if your favorite lake is Lake Tyler, Lake Palestine, Lake Fork, Cedar Creek Lake, Lake of the Pines or any other East Texas lake, get out and enjoy a weekend of fishing.