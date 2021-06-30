Two East Texas Lakes Make Best Bass Lakes in the Country List

East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms what we already knew.

Bassmaster Magazine just released their list of the Best Bass Lakes in the country and East Texas had two lakes make the top ten, including the number one spot.

Well start with Lake Sam Rayburn which came in at number six on the Bassmaster Best Bass Lakes in the country list.

Bassmaster Magazine listed Lake Sam Rayburn as the number one bass lake in 2018 and number three in 2019. That's in the country, not just Texas. The lake is the host to one of the best bass tournaments in Texas each year. So Far this year (2021), two thirteen plus pound bass have been caught on Lake Sam Rayburn along with sixteen ShareLunkers so far this year, too.

That brings us the number one Bass Lake in the country according to Bassmaster Magazine, Lake Fork.

Lake Fork has the home of some record bass catches so far in 2021 including a mammoth 15.27 pound bass caught in March of this year (2021) by Tanner Spurgin of McKinney. A total of twenty ShareLunkers have been caught in 2021 so far on Lake Fork.

Don't discount any other lake in East Texas. We told you about James Crawford from Whitehouse and his 15.44 pound catch on Lake Tyler in March.

If there was one good thing to come out of 2020's pandemic, it's that more people discovered the joy of fishing. Get outside this Summer and enjoy all our East Texas lakes have to offer whether it's swimming, on your jet ski, fishing or just sun bathing on the shore.

