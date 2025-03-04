If you’re one of the many people in Texas who has unexpectedly lost their job recently, know that you’re not alone.

It can feel like your world is falling apart because for so many of us our job is a big part of who we are but remember you’re much more than just an employee.

I’ve Been Laid Off Before and It’s Not Easy

It was just two weeks prior to Christmas and my boss at the time set up a meeting for 4:00 p.m. with no agenda for the meeting.

Ugh, my position was eliminated after my girlfriend at the time (now my wife) had moved just three months prior to being laid off. I was told it wasn’t my fault, but I was devastated.

It took me a while to fully wrap my head around what happened, but I quickly realized I needed to work on a game plan to support our family.

Some Steps to Help You Through Losing Your Job

Everyone is going to process losing a job differently, but don’t spend too much time being negative, it won’t help the situation.

But hopefully these steps can help you get back on track.

It’s Tough, But Your Tougher

STOP beating yourself up over a job. Most of know that a job is temporary, while we can enjoy our job and coworkers at some point we will need to move on for one reason or another.

Don’t stress about missing previous coworkers, you will quickly find out the ones that will take the time to reach out to you and the ones that won’t.