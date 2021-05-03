Ree Drummond’s Daughter Chose This Tear-Jerking Country Song for Her Wedding Dance

Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex, and her fiancé, Mauricio Scott, didn't invite Brooks & Dunn to their wedding. It's the only thing that might have made a special moment on the dancefloor even more bittersweet.

Alex's dad, Ladd Drummond, made it to the wedding, just a month after breaking his neck in two places during a head-on collision near the Pioneer Woman Ranch. The family patriarch was even able to take his neck brace off to walk his oldest child down the aisle and for the traditional father-daughter dance. That's the part that's gonna make fans misty.

For the dance, the bride had her band play "Cowgirls Don't Cry," a Top 5 single for Brooks & Dunn in 2008 that was later released as a collaboration with Reba McEntire. The lyrics describe a father-daughter relationship all the way to its end. Spoiler alert: the dad dies in the song — Alex, why ya gotta do us like that!?

"Cowgirls don't cry / Ride, baby, ride / Lessons in life are going to show you in time / Soon enough you're gonna know why / It's gonna hurt every now and then / If you fall get back on again / Cowgirls don't cry," the duo sings.

"It’s a country song that we always listen to, it's about a girl who grew up in the country, and I just feel like it was very fitting for my relationship with my dad," Alex says, courtesy of the Pioneer Woman website.

That wasn't the only country music moment at the wedding: Scott also danced to a country song for his mother-son dance. She wanted "Through the Years" by Kenny Rogers because of the lyrics. The rest of the night may have been a mix of music and emotions, but those two sentimental dances will certainly be remembered best the couple and their respective parents.