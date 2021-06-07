The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's daughter returned from her honeymoon and shared photos from her wedding on Instagram. Alex Drummond is now Alex Scott after marrying Mauricio Scott on May 1 in Oklahoma.

Portions of the event and the planning were filmed for TV. The Alex Drummond wedding special will air on Food Network and Discovery + on June 26. The couple took their honeymoon in the Maldives.

"Not a day has gone by where we haven’t reflected on our wedding day and how amazingly wonderful it was in every single way," Alex Scott shares.

"EVERYTHING down to the smallest details made the day oh so special. We are so thankful not only for our amazing team of vendors, but for our parents and all of the efforts that went into making this thing happen! If you would have told me a year ago that we would get married in a tent in the middle of the ranch, I would’ve laughed ... but little did we know."

At the wedding, Alex danced with her father, Ladd, to Brooks & Dunn's hit "Cowgirls Don't Cry." It was a moment that made many in attendance cry. The 52-year-old patriarch danced without his neck brace, just weeks after breaking his neck in two places in a vehicle accident outside the family ranch. He's expected to make a full recovery.

