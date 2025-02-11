One of Tyler's longest-tenured movie theatres has officially closed its doors, leaving The Rose City with just three options when it comes to going out to the movies.

Regal Tyler Rose Theater, which was located on The Loop, permanently closed its doors on Thursday, Feb. 6. This is a big blow to movie lovers across East Texas.

CBS 19 reports that City of Tyler Planning Director Kyle Kingma said during the city council meeting that the plan is for Bethesda Health Clinic to renovate the inside of the theatre. Back in December, The Tyler City Council approved a zoning change to be able to turn the theatre into office and clinic space.

"I don’t have specifics other than the general usage. The industrial zoning did not allow for the medical office and clinic uses but now that it is rezoned the new owner will be able to proceed with planning knowing the uses are allowed," Kingma said.

Just two years ago East Texas was home to two Regal theaters. The company's Longview location closed permanently in 2023, and now the Tyler Theatre in 2025.