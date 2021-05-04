The summer is rapidly approaching and with the world opening back up and folks having to return to their offices to work, you're probably asking yourself the following question: What am I going to do to keep the kids occupied while working?

Well, our friends at the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has the just the thing for your kids this summer. Get your kids signed up for the Summer Playground Program and the Glass Summer Camp this summer. The programs will begin on Monday, June 14 through Friday, Aug. 6 and are for kids 6 to 12 years old.

Playground and camp leaders will be at each location to provide planned activities such as sports, games, arts and crafts, fun water activities and special visits from local organizations. Participants of the Glass Summer Camp will also be able to go on four field trips. Each location will provide daily breakfast and lunch.

The Summer Playground Program will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free of charge, while the Glass Summer Camp will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $100 per child, with available early drop-off and late pick-up at an additional fee. Space at Glass is limited to 40 kids.

Registration is now open for both programs and to get your little one signed up, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.