Familiar Restaurant Taking Over New Location in East Texas

Here in East Texas, we all get super excited when we have any new restaurants. The hype normally lasts for weeks as everyone wants to try the newest places to eat. But there is a restaurant that many of us are familiar with that will soon be opening in a new location.

The location is 19785 State Highway 155 South, in Flint, Texas. It’s the location that used to be Smoke Monkey’s East Texas then it became Ebarb Craft Sausage & Smokehouse. Both locations have closed, but a restaurant will open there next Monday, August 12th.

What is the Restaurant Opening Soon?

They have had a location on Highway 155 South before, but this one will give them more space for customers, the restaurant opening will be Fusion Express II. If you haven’t tried their food in the past, you’re in luck, they are a family owned and operated Asian Fusion restaurant.

What’s on the Menu?

Like so many of your favorite Asian restaurants you can expect the always delicious teriyaki chicken, Mongolian beef, and one of my personal favorites is the orange peel chicken. Don’t forget to grab one of their egg rolls too, they are hot and delicious.

Will There Be a Line for the Grand Opening?

Because this is a restaurant that many East Texans are familiar with it will be interesting to see if there is a large crowd when they have their grand opening next week. As someone who lives not far from the new restaurant location, I am excited to have a new restaurant in the area.

