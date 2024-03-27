We started seeing the trend of major retailers and other businesses closing for Thanksgiving around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was huge news because Black Friday shopping is a big, big deal for those retailers. In a rare move of family over profits, these retailers decided that their employees are better off enjoying the day with their family instead of controlling deal searching crowds.

Is this the start of a new trend?

The mental health push that has really accelerated since the pandemic has caused employers to be more conscience of the well being of their employees. Not all, but some, employers don't ask twice if an employee needs a day off. Many companies almost force their employees to take their allotted vacation time each year. This is all being done because it is believed they'll get better performance out of their employees.

Something new is popping up this year in regards to closing for a holiday. Many families will take the time on Easter Sunday to get dressed up and go to church to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It has also become a day for the whole family to spend the afternoon with each other. Businesses are noticing this as well and have announced that they will close all of their locations for Easter Sunday.

Marshalls in East Texas

Marshalls was one of the first to make this announcement. That means that the Marshalls stores in Tyler, Longview, or anywhere else will lock their doors on Easter Sunday. TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Sierra and HomeSense is also part of the Marshalls family and will close, too (CNET).

This lead several other major retailers to follow suit and close as well:

Costco

Sam's Club

Macy's

Publix

Lowe's

Target

H-E-B

Aldi

Many locally owned East Texas businesses will also be closed for the whole, or part, of Easter Sunday. Be sure to call ahead of time to find out if they will be open or not.

This could be the start of more businesses closing on Easter Sunday. Just like with closing on Thanksgiving, it took just a few stores to do it at first followed by others doing it in the years after that.

READ MORE: A Man and His Duck Were Banned From Buc-ee's

READ MORE: Why Some Texans May Put a Roll of Toilet Paper in Their Fridge

You Could Go Swimming During an Artic Blast at This Huge Home for Sale in Temple Imagine while being iced in during the recent artic blast telling your family it's time to go for a swim. You can do just that at this home in Temple. Gallery Credit: Jeremy Ellis 254-314-0387, Anchor Realty

Here are the 28 East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl There have been hundreds of East Texans who have made it to the National Football League. Only a few of those East Texas athletes have made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, YouTube