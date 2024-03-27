Buc-ee's is very much loved by a ton of Texans and non-Texans alike, especially as the pit stop giant has expanded to several other states. While there is a lot of love for the beaver, there is a lot that many don't like about the mighty Buc-ee's. One thing that drives some people nuts is the fact that they don't allow big rigs on the property. Buc-ee's does not build their properties to handle a parked rig and it is clearly displayed before entering the premises. People believe it is anti-trucker.

Service Animals

By federal and state law, a business must allow a service animal inside of its store. These animals are trained to identify when their human may go into some kind of medical emergency and will alert their human to take the necessary precautions to treat that emergency. That's extremely simplified what a service animal does but you get the gist.

Some people, however, have taken advantage of this law and believe that any animal is their service animal or support animal. Problem is, these people are using animals that are not properly trained, not properly certified and, in a couple of cases, could be dangerous to the other people around them. Case and point is a man who wanted to bring his "emotional support alligator" to a baseball game in Philadelphia last year (news4jax.com).

Banned for Bringing Service Duck

There are a plethora of YouTube channels featuring unique people in our world. One such channel is called seDUCKtive. This is a gentleman who has a service duck, papers and everything, named Wrinkle who travels to various places to make fun videos. In his travels, he decided to stop at Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tennessee. It didn't go as expected.

seDUCKtive via YouTube

He walked around the store with Wrinkle in his carriage. He was stopped on a couple of occasions by management and was told that pets are not allowed inside. He produced the paperwork showing Wrinkle was a service animal and went about his shopping. Several people stopped to pet Wrinkle and the man (he never gave his name) gave out $2 bills to those who stopped to talk to him.

seDUCKtive via YouTube

Banned From Buc-ee's

Well, the store was not impressed with Wrinkle and his human and the local police were called. He was issued a lifetime ban from any and all Buc-ee's and would be charged with trespassing if he visited another one.

seDUCKtive via YouTube

seDUCKtive via YouTube

You can't blame the cops for this because they were only doing their job. It's obvious that the cops thought the whole situation was ridiculous.

seDUCKtive via YouTube

One Last Problem

Management at this particualr Buc-ee's saw Wrinkle on their security footage biting a plush Buc-ee's Beaver. The police came over and said that the store asked that he pay for the plush. He handed the manager a $50 bill and told her to keep the change and the plushie.

seDUCKtive via YouTube

Look, we can debate whether this duck is actually a service animal or not until we're blue in the face. We can also debate the harshness to which Buc-ee's enforces their rules. But they do have those guidelines in place, as any business does, and those guidelines should be followed.

Despite all that, Wrinkle and his human only want to spread some happiness wherever they go. The shoppers that got to interact with Wrinkle certainly left with a huge smile on their face. I know I would have.

