Hopefully you remember the name Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza, she was killed on January 25, 2019 the sad news is that her family still doesn't have any answers. The reward has now been increased to $50,000 if you have details on who killed Liz in the driveway of her home.

According to ABC 13, the announcement was made by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers regarding the reward increasing. And hopefully that cash will bring forward new information as it's been over three years now with her family still not understanding what took place prior to a planned Garage Sale.

One Detective Promised to Keep Working the Case

The detective currently working the case promises that he is going to continue working this case. It wasn't long ago that he traveled to Florida to follow up on a potential person of interest regarding this case. But obviously the case isn't even close to being solved as the reward has now been increased.

What Law Enforcement Knows So Far

The suspect vehicle was a 2013 or newer Nissan Frontier Pro 4X Crew Cab that was dark colored that approached Liz's driveway just before four gun shots were heard. The suspect then drove away, but came back to make sure Liz died.

Any family in a tragic situation like this deserves to have some answers as to what happened that morning. Let's hope someone calls with information, there are more details regarding the case if you click here.

