While Tyler, TX, may not qualify as one of Texas's richest cities, we are certainly holding our own. But, you know, it's hard to compete with all of the massive metros like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and the rich suburbs that surround them.

The Rose City is home to a massive medical district, is home to one of Texas' largest grocery store families, and, of course, we are plugged into retail, gas, and oil.

The Five Richest Families in Tyler, TX

You may have seen a TikTok going around about the five richest people and families in Tyler, TX. Well, we decided to take a closer look at each of the people or families on the list and see if the video checks out.

Notably, the video did not mention the Cavender Family of Cavender's Boot City, the Hibbs-Hallmark & Company family, and even Patrick Mahomes, all of whom might deserve a spot inside the top five.

The TikTok, posted by DiscoverMatt, certainly includes a few very wealthy names. Let's take a quick look at each of them. We'll embed the video too, down at the bottom if you'd like to watch it for yourself.

5. Sabeer Nelli is known for his contributions to the oil market and fintech industry. He graduated from UT Tyler, then went on to Harvard. Among his many accomplishments, he founded Tyler Petroleum Inc.

4. Bob Phillips. Bob grew up in Tyler, attended the University of Texas, which is where he got his start in oil and gas. He eventually sold his company, Crestwood, for over $7 billion.

4. A.S. Genecov Family. The Genecov Group is a family-owned commercial real estate, residential real estate development, and energy investment group in Tyler, TX. They are considered to be the largest in the Rose City.

3. The Brookshires. The Brookshire family's net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. They are ranked as the 179th richest family in Texas, according to the Beaumont Enterprise and CTPost.

2. Kelcy Warren. His net worth is estimated to be around $6 billion, according to E&E News by POLITICO. He is the co-founder, largest shareholder, and Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, one of the largest oil and gas pipeline companies in the U.S.

