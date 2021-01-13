‘Election’ Actress Jessica Campbell Dies At 38

Former actress Jessica Campbell, known for her role as Tammy Metzler in Election, is dead at 38. She passed away unexpectedly and suddenly last month in Portland, Oregon, according to her family. The results of her autopsy are still unknown.

As reported by TMZ, Campbell visited her mother and aunt on December 29, following a regular day of work as a naturopathic physician. She went into the bathroom and never came out, causing her alarmed mother and aunt to find her collapsed on the floor. She was unable to be revived by her aunt, nor the EMTs that arrived shortly after.

Campbell earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance from her Election performance, where she played the younger sister of popular jock Paul Metzler. She starred in the 1999 film alongside Reese Witherspoon and Chris Klein, all of whom played high schoolers running for student body president.

Following Election, Campbell guest-starred in Paul Feig’s short-lived but beloved television series Freaks and Geeks as the tuba-playing Amy Andrews, who dates Seth Rogen’s character Ken. She also starred in the 2001 film The Safety of Objects. Eventually, Campbell left the world of acting behind and relocated to Oregon with her family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Campbell's memory to help provide for her 10-year-old son Oliver. Contributors include her Election co-star Matthew Broderick, along with Judd Apatow, who executive produced Freaks and Geeks.