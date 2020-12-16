Roast Social Kitchen In Tyler Closing Its Doors After 5 Years

Having just arrived to East Texas, I'm trying my best to try to eat at as many local spots as I can because with the current state of the world, one day your favorite eatery is here and the next day they could be gone.

I was sad to hear that another popular East Texas restaurant will be closing its doors before I could try them out but when I saw and heard the reason why their closing, it softened the blow a little bit.

According to a post to their Facebook page, the owners of Roast Social Kitchen Jen and Nick Pencis, announced that the restaurant has closed its doors for good. While they did admit the pandemic and slowing down of business contributed to their decision, The Pencis' also said that their 5 year lease for the building that housed Roast is up and they are looking to pursue other opportunities in Tyler.

I know it might sound strange, but it is with a very peaceful, contented heart that Nick & I would like to announce the... Posted by Roast Social Kitchen on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

As another local favorite goes away, its important to remind you that now more than ever, we support our LOCAL small businesses because the "big" boys will survive, our "mom and pops" won't.