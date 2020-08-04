Rock Bottom! Dwayne Johnson and Partner Dany Garcia Buys XFL

The XFL is about to smell what the Rock is cookin!

Social media was buzzing by the news of WWE wrestler/actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia have purchased the brand yesterday (August 3rd) for $15 million per ESPN.

After filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13th after COVID-19 intercepted their season after 5 weeks they have been looking for a potential suitor so Johnson and his business partner Dany stepped in and making plans to be ready for play next season.

Dwayne Johnson released a statement on the excitement of this transaction,

The acquisition of the XFL . . . is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things -- my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans. With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans and everyone involved for the love of football.

The XFL has had a difficult time getting established since WWE Chairman Vince McMahon launched it back in 2001 where it lasted only one season.

They then rebooted the league for a second time and canceled the season due to COVID-19 concerns and has since filed bankruptcy.

Johnson, is no stranger to football as he was once a member of the Miami Hurricanes 1991 NCAA Championship team and he also starred in the HBO series Ballers.

The sale must be approved by a judge by hearing on Friday (August 7th).