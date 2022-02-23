New Rooftop Bar in Longview, TX But It’s Not Open to the Public

For many of us after a long day at work or maybe a long week it's not to relax with an adult beverage and if we can get a great view that makes it even better. It's always fun to try out something new but this new roof top bar in Longview that is getting lots of attention isn't an establishment that just anyone can visit.

Rooftop bars have become very popular recently, especially when the weather outside is nice. And recently it's been nice around East Texas so it's caused more people in the Longview area to chat about the new Work Smart building. The building was created to be the first co-working space that offers small businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and day guests a place to be productive. You can rent a space or office for the day or month with different costs depending on how long you plan on using the area.

Where is Work Smart in Longview?

The location is across from the Honda dealership, behind the new Jack's Natural Foods that is being built. The building and roof top area are available for anyone who is renting space in the building and many of those stick around after hours for a drink on the roof top, obviously this is a BYOB situation. But the situation is going to get a lot better in April.

There Will Be a Stationary Bar on the Roof of Work Space in Longview Soon

While it's not completed yet, the new bar Bubble Bar Etx will be opening a stationary location in addition to their mobile bar offerings. The details on social media said the stationary bar is hopeful to be open for the month of April but there is still a lot of work to be done before then.

This is going to be a great addition to Longview!

