The 2nd Annual Rose City Music Festival Lineup Reveal Date’s Locked in

In October '22 over 7,000 music fans found their way to The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX, for an unforgettable night of live music, headlined by country-rocker Koe Wetzel and GRAMMY award winning rapper Nelly. Guess what, y'all? We're ready to do it all again.

Granted Koe and Nelly will be hard to top, but challenge accepted. We're Stone-cold certain that folks will come to Tyler from Area Codes across The Lone Star State for what we've got cooking up.

From the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, we are proud to continue that proud tradition with the second annual Rose City Music Festival, this years show is back on The Brick Streets and locked-in for October 14th.

Here are two more important dates you need know: Next Friday (July 7) we will be releasing our full lineup at 8 am. Tickets for the show will go on sale the following Monday (July 10) at 10am.

Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler. Once again, our hope is to bring out something for pretty much everyone.

Something for everyone also means food.

Last year we welcomed over 15 of the best restaurants Tyler has to offer. This year we're looking to grow that number. Would you like to showcase your East Texas restaurant at Rose City Music Festival? If you are a local restaurant looking to participate please email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.

Ok, quick recap:

Friday, 7/7 – Announce lineup at 8am CST

Monday, 7/10 – Tickets go on-sale at 10amCST

Saturday 10/14 – We take over The Brick Streets

And just in case you need a reminder of last years show:

