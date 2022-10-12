Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend.

The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.

This weekend's events feature:

Texas Rose Festival - Tyler

Movies In The Park - Tyler

Longview Wine Festival - Longview

Piney Woods Wine Festival - Lindale

Monster truck show - Kilgore

For more details on a specific event, simply click on their header.

The Texas Rose Festival kicks off Thursday, October 13th, and runs through Sunday, October 16th. The 89th Texas Rose Festival gets underway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. Planned events include formal luncheons, the queen's coronation, Rose Festival Parade, the queen's tea, and arts and crafts fair at Bergfeld Park.

This is the final movie in the Tyler Parks and Recreation's "Movies In The Park" fall series. The movie gets underway at 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park and you and the family can see 'Encanto' on the amphitheater screen for free. Simply bring some snacks and maybe a blanket to spread out and enjoy the free movie.

This is a fundraising event for the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance. The Longview Wine Festival will be held at the Longview Arboretum. There will be many different vendors on site where you can sample wines from all over Texas and the U.S. too. This is a ticketed event.

The inaugural fall Piney Woods Wine Festival will be held at Picker's Pavilion at Blackberry Square in Lindale on Friday and Saturday, October 14th and 15th. Uncork the fun with live music, food trucks and wine sampling. This is a ticketed event.

Monster trucks and freestyle motocross drivers will be entertaining families at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore (off of I-20). Watch as 10,000-pound monster trucks crush cars, pop wheelies, jump dirt mounds and so much more. This is a ticketed event with two shows on Saturday only. If you happened to have tickets for either show dated in September, those tickets will be honored at either one of these shows.

The festival kicks off with a parade Saturday morning and will feature many vendors along with a classic car show too.

