Rudolph, Frosty And Other Holiday Favorites Remain on CBS

Several of your (and my) holiday favorites are returning to CBS this holiday season.

When I read the news that CBS would be bringing back several of my favorite Christmas TV specials I was excited. Unlike I was when I learned that the holiday specials featuring the Peanuts gang would not be returning to ABC, instead, those specials will be viewable through AppleTV+. 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer', 'Frosty The Snowman', 'Frosty Returns' and several others will be shown on CBS this holiday season as the tradition continues.

Growing up I used to watch 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty The Snowman' back to back. As I got older, I kept on looking for these holiday classics to come on TV each year and this year is no different as I'm looking forward to seeing them this year again. Although they won't be back to back I'll still get to catch them on CBS.

Here's when you catch these classic Christmas favorites on CBS:

Friday, November 27th (Black Friday)

Frosty The Snowman 7 p.m.

Frosty Returns 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28th (Small Business Saturday)

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 7 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe 7:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1st (Giving Tuesday)

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer 7 p.m.

This year also marks the 56th consecutive year that Rudolph is being shown on CBS.