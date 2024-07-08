There's a good chance that, at some point, you've been inside one of these popular teen retailers. At its peak in 2013, rue21 had 1,000 stores, but by the end of this summer, we will likely see the last store close its doors for good.

At the time of the announcement, the retailer was operating more than 540 brick-and-mortar stores in 45 states around the U.S. Texas has the most stores with 51, Georgia has 39 stores, and Florida and North Carolina each have 30 locations.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a third time the company plans to close all of its 540 stores. If the rue21 closes to you is still open, be sure to stop by and see about big savings for "going out of business" sales.

Texas Locations

820 W. Stacy Road (suite# 230), Allen, TX 75013-4841

5240 S. State Hwy 360 Suite 300, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

3880 Irving Mall (Suite F04A), Irving, TX 75062

305 WFM 1382 (suite 532), Cedar Hill, TX 75104

3500 W. 7th Avenue (suite 4), Corsicana, TX 75110

2166 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX 75150

301 Tanger Dr. (suite# 218), Terrell, TX 75160-6654

3588 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460

2400 Richmond Road (Space 50), Texarkana, TX 75503

4601 South Broadway Ave, Space H24, Tyler, TX 75703

4600 S Medford Drive (Suite 1272), Lufkin, TX 75901

3811 S Cooper St (Suite 1006), Arlington, TX 76015

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy (suite 416), Grapevine, TX 76051

1101 Melbourne Rd (Sp 3007), Hurst, TX 76053

2720 Renaissance Square, Fort Worth, TX 76105

4800 S Hulen St(suite 1076), Fort Worth, TX 76132

3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

4400 North Freeway (suite 300), Houston, TX 77022

5830 E. Sam Houston Parkway N, Houston, TX 77049

10001 D Almeda Genoa Rd, Houston, TX 77075

2934 Eldridge Parkway (D-4), Houston, TX 77082-6870

20506 Hwy 59 (suite 200), Humble, TX 77338

29300 Hempstead Rd Suite #874, Cypress, TX 77433

16535 Southwest Fwy #120, Sugar Land, TX 77479

5000 Katy Mills Circle (sp #514), Katy, TX 77494

4665 Garth Road (sp# 200), Baytown, TX 77521

100 Highway 332 West (suite 1502), Lake Jackson, TX 77566

11200 Broadway St. (suite 130), Pearland, TX 77584

5885 Interstate 45 N (suite 405), Texas City, TX 77591

6155 Eastex Fwy #200, Beaumont, TX 77706

3123 Wildflower Drive (suite A-1), Bryan, TX 77802

7800 N. Navarro St (suite # 195), Victoria, TX 77904-2633

1600 Water StreetSuite A-270, Laredo, TX 78040

5300 San Dario Ave. (sp# 191), Laredo, TX 78041

4224 S New Braunsfels (suite 104), San Antonio, TX 78223

2310 SW Military Dr. (sp# 518), San Antonio, TX 78224

6301 NW Loop 410 (Space L07A), San Antonio, TX 78238

8219 SH 151 (sp# 103), San Antonio, TX 78245

5001 East Expressway 83 (suite 317), Mercedes, TX 78570

773 Hwy 71 West (suite C), Bastrop, TX 78602

4401 N. IH 35 (suite 301), Round Rock, TX 78664

4015 IH 35 South (suite# 328), San Marcos, TX 78666-5952

2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy #D5, Austin, TX 78746

7701 W I-40 (suite 248), Amarillo, TX 79121

6076 Marsha Sharp Fwy (suite 300), Lubbock, TX 79407

3525 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, TX 79606-8246

4511 N. Midkiff Rd. (space #D01A), Midland, TX 79705

2012 East 42nd Street, Odessa, TX 79762

7051 South Desert Boulevard (suite E-590), Canutillo, TX 79835

6101 Gateway West (340), El Paso, TX 79925

1846 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso (East), TX 79936

