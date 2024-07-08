A Popular Teen Retailer To Close All 50+ Texas Locations, Files Bankruptcy
There's a good chance that, at some point, you've been inside one of these popular teen retailers. At its peak in 2013, rue21 had 1,000 stores, but by the end of this summer, we will likely see the last store close its doors for good.
At the time of the announcement, the retailer was operating more than 540 brick-and-mortar stores in 45 states around the U.S. Texas has the most stores with 51, Georgia has 39 stores, and Florida and North Carolina each have 30 locations.
After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a third time the company plans to close all of its 540 stores. If the rue21 closes to you is still open, be sure to stop by and see about big savings for "going out of business" sales.
Texas Locations
820 W. Stacy Road (suite# 230), Allen, TX 75013-4841
5240 S. State Hwy 360 Suite 300, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
3880 Irving Mall (Suite F04A), Irving, TX 75062
305 WFM 1382 (suite 532), Cedar Hill, TX 75104
3500 W. 7th Avenue (suite 4), Corsicana, TX 75110
2166 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX 75150
301 Tanger Dr. (suite# 218), Terrell, TX 75160-6654
3588 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460
2400 Richmond Road (Space 50), Texarkana, TX 75503
4601 South Broadway Ave, Space H24, Tyler, TX 75703
4600 S Medford Drive (Suite 1272), Lufkin, TX 75901
3811 S Cooper St (Suite 1006), Arlington, TX 76015
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy (suite 416), Grapevine, TX 76051
1101 Melbourne Rd (Sp 3007), Hurst, TX 76053
2720 Renaissance Square, Fort Worth, TX 76105
4800 S Hulen St(suite 1076), Fort Worth, TX 76132
3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
4400 North Freeway (suite 300), Houston, TX 77022
5830 E. Sam Houston Parkway N, Houston, TX 77049
10001 D Almeda Genoa Rd, Houston, TX 77075
2934 Eldridge Parkway (D-4), Houston, TX 77082-6870
20506 Hwy 59 (suite 200), Humble, TX 77338
29300 Hempstead Rd Suite #874, Cypress, TX 77433
16535 Southwest Fwy #120, Sugar Land, TX 77479
5000 Katy Mills Circle (sp #514), Katy, TX 77494
4665 Garth Road (sp# 200), Baytown, TX 77521
100 Highway 332 West (suite 1502), Lake Jackson, TX 77566
11200 Broadway St. (suite 130), Pearland, TX 77584
5885 Interstate 45 N (suite 405), Texas City, TX 77591
6155 Eastex Fwy #200, Beaumont, TX 77706
3123 Wildflower Drive (suite A-1), Bryan, TX 77802
7800 N. Navarro St (suite # 195), Victoria, TX 77904-2633
1600 Water StreetSuite A-270, Laredo, TX 78040
5300 San Dario Ave. (sp# 191), Laredo, TX 78041
4224 S New Braunsfels (suite 104), San Antonio, TX 78223
2310 SW Military Dr. (sp# 518), San Antonio, TX 78224
6301 NW Loop 410 (Space L07A), San Antonio, TX 78238
8219 SH 151 (sp# 103), San Antonio, TX 78245
5001 East Expressway 83 (suite 317), Mercedes, TX 78570
773 Hwy 71 West (suite C), Bastrop, TX 78602
4401 N. IH 35 (suite 301), Round Rock, TX 78664
4015 IH 35 South (suite# 328), San Marcos, TX 78666-5952
2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy #D5, Austin, TX 78746
7701 W I-40 (suite 248), Amarillo, TX 79121
6076 Marsha Sharp Fwy (suite 300), Lubbock, TX 79407
3525 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, TX 79606-8246
4511 N. Midkiff Rd. (space #D01A), Midland, TX 79705
2012 East 42nd Street, Odessa, TX 79762
7051 South Desert Boulevard (suite E-590), Canutillo, TX 79835
6101 Gateway West (340), El Paso, TX 79925
1846 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso (East), TX 79936
