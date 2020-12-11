Ryan Seacrest is selling his unbelievably spectacular estate in Beverly Hills, and pictures show a home that's almost hard to believe is a private residence.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Seacrest, who currently hosts Live! With Kelly and Ryan from New York City and also lives part-time in L.A. while filming American Idol, has listed his vast estate in the ultra-exclusive 90210 zip code in Beverly Hills for $85 million, eight years after purchasing the property from Ellen DeGeneres for $36.5 million.

That whopping price tag includes a 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot main house, two separate guest houses, a pool house, a detached gym and an underground garage. Originally built in 1963, the luxurious, ultra-private compound sits on 2.88 acres of prime California real estate, and it's been extensively renovated and updated over the years, with Seacrest adding a massage room, a media room and more.

The interior of the home is ultra-modern, with gleaming white finishes everywhere for a crisp, very clean and sleek look. The exterior is just as spectacular, featuring well-manicured lawns, outdoor dining and lounging areas, gardens, a sparkling pool and more.

Redfin estimates a down payment of $17 million and monthly payments of $384,625. Seacrest's staggering estate is currently available for showings by appointment to pre-qualified parties only.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing on the ultra-luxurious Beverly Hills property. Scroll through the photos below to see inside Ryan Seacrest's staggering estate.