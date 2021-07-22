Like many of you, I am Covid-weary. Once this is all over, I will be perfectly fine never reading or hearing "Covid-19" ever again.

But unfortunately, it's decidedly NOT over.

It's been frustrating for people all over the Lone Star State. Just when we thought things we're getting back to normal, now we're dealing with the Delta variant. GREAT. :/ The seemingly never-ending saga that is Covid-19 rages on.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, the discussion continues as to whether or not the vaccinations are safe. Are the vaccinations effective? Is this just a giant government hoax? (I think based on the data, the majority of us understand that it is 100% real. But yes, some people still think it's a hoax.)

Because of the conflicting opinions, quite a few East Texans have yet to even get the vaccine. Sadly, this has lead to some heartbreaking situations for some of our East Texas families. If that includes you, I'm so, so sorry. Sending love to you and yours.

But many have been vaccinated. I'm one of them. And for those who have been "vaxxed," there has been some level of emotional relief in knowing that, at the very least, there is a much higher level of protection against the virus--because no, it's not 100%.

But unfortunately, new reports are tragically revealing that even vaccinated Texans are testing positive for Covid-19--including some Texas lawmakers, who've been hunkered down in the nation's Capitol... but that's another story.

Whatever the case, I think this makes it clear that even for vaccinated Texans it's important to still do our best to "stay safe." Yes, I know that's become another frustrating verbal remnant of this era of Covid.

But yet. Please do stay safe. And please don't let this new info convince you that getting the vaccine is pointless. Studies show that being vaxxed will help the symptoms of Covid-19 be less intense, should one contract the virus.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

See Striking Photos of the Tourism Industry During COVID-19