Salvation Army Bell Ringing In-Person and Online This Year

For those looking to donate to the red kettles this year, you have several options.

With many businesses closed down this year, Salvation Army bell ringers have fewer places to collect donations. If you are like me and typically throw a couple bucks into the red kettles when you see them, you might not have as many opportunities to do that.

A lot of businesses are closed down right now due to the coronavirus. On top of that, many people are not even going directly to the stores any more. Don't worry, you can still make your yearly donations online. Just click here to make a donation.

If you want to take it a step farther, you can start your own online kettle. While donating, you and your family and friends can help save Christmas for families in need this year. Donating certain amounts can go a long way and help with many different things.

A $20 donation can provide a "basic needs kit" to someone in need.

A $25 donation can keep a child warm this winter season.

A $100 donation would provide a week of meals for a family of four.

A $1,000 donation would provide meals, shelter, and counseling for a family of four for an entire month.

It has been, without a doubt, one of the toughest years for everyone in the world. Most of us have had to rely on friends and family to get through the pandemic whether that be emotionally or physically. If you are in the position to help out those around you, do it. It doesn't matter with who or how you donate, it just could make a huge difference to someone else out there.

Source: Genesee County Salvation Army