Salvation Army In Tyler Offering Shelter From Cold Temps

We're expecting some very cold temperatures this weekend as another winter weather blast is coming to East Texas which could present a problem for some who have no place to rest or for those without heat in their residences.

That's why the Salvation Army in Tyler is extending their hours to allow folks who need a warm place to relax for awhile can do so according to KLTV.

The Salvation Army will allow people to come in from the cold beginning at 9:00 AM until Noon at their social services building at 633 N. Broadway. You can come in and get warm for a few hours and if you choose to stay past Noon, they will allow you to stay in the shelter without having to check in for the night.

But if you or someone you know needs to a place to stay through the night, you can check into the shelter at the normal 4:00 PM check in time. The Salvation Army will be following all CDC guidelines including social distancing so please plan accordingly.

Please share this information with someone who may be having a tough time or maybe without heat in their homes so they can get the help that they need.