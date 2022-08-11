Everyone has that big idea for what their dream home would have. A big kitchen, an open living room, a cozy bedroom, multiple car garage or maybe even a game room. For others, its less about the house and more about the amount of land that comes with the home. This particular San Antonio, Texas home could check off all the home amenities boxes along with the land box with an added bonus of having your own cave to explore.

So let's point out some of the highlights of the home real quick:

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

2,745 square feet

2.56 acres

Lots of trees

Oak cabinets

Attached and detached garage

Gazebo

Cave

Wait? What?

Yes, this home has it's own cave. In the backyard of the home is a special deck area with a trap door that opens to a cavernous area below. About $87,000 of work was done building a staircase down to the bottom of the cave, adding electricity and lights and other overall improvements to the cavern. For those that have a love of bats, you might be able to bring in few so they could have their own little home.

History of the Cave

The cavern was discovered in 2004. Over the course of the next 12 years, the property owners talked with professors and cave enthusiasts and finally excavated the cave in 2016. It was determined that this cave was, at one time, a natural habitat for bats and also had water flow at one time. There is a video available to check out talking about the history of the cave and some of it's main features.

All in all, for $875,000, with the amount of land available, the home and the unique cave feature, you might almost be able to call this property a steal. Check out more about the home at zillow.com.

