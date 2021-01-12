Sanderson Farms Hosting Hiring Event In Palestine Saturday

If you're looking for work right now in the Palestine area, our friends as Sanderson Farms will be hosting a hiring event this weekend with COVID protocols in place.

The Palestine hiring event happens Saturday Jan. 16th from 8:00 am until Noon at the Sanderson Farms processing facility located at 320 Sanderson Farms Parkway.

Sanderson Farms has line operator positions available with entry level employees earning $14.45 per hour with pay varying by shift and tenure. Applicants are being asked to complete an application online before arrival but you'll be allowed to apply using your smart phone at the hiring event.

For this and all hiring events, expect to follow COVID protocols upon arriving including receiving a face mask and a COVID test.

To RSVP or apply click here to visit their website for information.

Sanderson Farms offers competitive compensation and benefits including medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and holidays, 401k savings plan and an employee stock ownership plan.