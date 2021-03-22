Sandy Said Goodbye To Her Owner And Is Now Looking For A New One

Life changes happen and, in some cases, great pets must be surrendered for sad reasons. It does not mean they're a bad pet at all, just the family dynamic changes and that's the case for Sandy.

Sandy a three year old hound mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sandy was surrendered to Pets Fur People because of the failing health of her owner. She weighs about forty five pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sandy is a very happy dog, according to Pets Fur People's Executive Director, Gayle Helms. Sandy looks like she is smiling all the time and her tail never stops wagging. Gayle believes Sandy would thrive as a member of an active family with kids and other dogs. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Sandy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

