You Can Own & Start Your Own Texas I-20 “Haunted House” For $120K

You don't have to worry about skeletons in the closet here because the skeletons are ON THE CEILING....and other places as well.

If you love horror films or maybe you've always wanted to live in a home that fits your "macabre" taste, well we have the perfect home for you along Interstate 20 right here in Texas and it looks like if you wanted to start your own "haunted house" attraction, you'll have to space to do it here...as a matter of fact.

This is an established and running haunted house according to the listing on Zillow.

Realtor Tina Irias with KW Synergy is the agent that's selling this home and property which is described as a great I-20 frontage property with almost 2 acres. The home sits at over 2000 sq ft and has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1 half baths, a faux fireplace in the main living room that is a secret door to the kitchen, coffin doors leading to extra storage rooms and more.

It Also Features A "Funeral Viewing Room".

This wild home has a split floor plan with a big open kitchen, outdoor portable bathrooms, outdoor additional buildings where others live, electric hookups throughout the 1.96 acre property, an old school bus and more weird stuff that you can discover on your own if you purchase this property located in Baird, TX. The property is being sold "as-is" with all the haunted house accessories included.

Let's take a look inside!

