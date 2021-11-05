Halloween was a lot of fun this year, it was awesome to see so many people dressed up, check out the photos here. Now we're all thinking about sitting around the Thanksgiving table, eating turkey, and then it's all about Christmas. That's right we are just a few weeks away from really feeling the spirit of the holiday season with Christmas lights and of course, Santa Claus!

Which is why I got so excited when I started seeing information about Santa's arrival in Longview as he will be at the Longview Mall beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27th and will stay there to take photos until Christmas Eve (December 24th). Obviously, then he has to prepare for his trip around the world bringing toys to all the good boys and girls.

You Can Be There For Santa's Big Arrival at the Longview Mall

It's a big deal when Santa Claus arrives before Christmas. So you're more than welcome to bring your family to the mall to greet Santa on the front porch to the mall entrance and sing Christmas music. Santa will then take his seat and begin taking photos, there will also be little crafts and even some free breakfast for those in attendance.

There is a Special Santa Time for Kids With Special Needs

Santa knows that some kids might need a little extra time with him so he has reserved a special time for that on Sunday, December 5th from 9am-10:30am. There will be no lines and no rush, this is all about special needs kids and their families getting the time they need with Santa.

