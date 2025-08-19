(Tyler, Texas) - We do not like scammers here. Why? I think it's pretty obvious. They find the most deceptive and deceitful ways to steal either thousands of dollars of your money or pages upon pages of your personal information.

Scammers are awful and that's why we tell you about any scam we run across so you can be the one to pull a fast one on one of these jerks. If you are one of the many East Texans looking to buy a home, I'm in that group, there are scammers targeting you right now. Let's go over what they're doing and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Home Buyer Scam in East Texas

I am getting married in September. After we tie the knot, buying a house will be our next priority. I have a piece of land that was recently deeded to us and we've already done some looking but we'll really dive deep into it soon. So far, we haven't had any issues with someone trying to rip us off.

A report by CertifID, called 2025 State of Wire Fraud Report, shows that first-time home buyers are the most likely to become a victim. In another part of this report, just over 50% of people are unaware that scammers are targeting them. In total, 1 in 20 home buyers will get scammed (KHOU).

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

Always double check to make sure the realtor or title company your working with is legitimate. There will be an official phone number to call to make sure. If you get a message about a last minute change or an urgent request, it's most likely a scammer. Never click on unknown links in any email referring to the home you're buying.

Be vigilant when it comes to a scammers ploy. They are extremely sneaky and will look legitimate.

