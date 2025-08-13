(Longview, Texas) - We've been talking a lot about scams recently. That's good, though, because there are A LOT of them out there with new ones popping up every day. The more often we can get that information out to you, the better.

Scammers are not your typical thieves. They are very deceptive and extremely sneaky in how they steal from you. For instance, scammers will now build very legitimate websites to send you to to steal. Another way scammers are stealing is through random packages sent to your front porch.

QR Code Scam in East Texas

There is a scam called brushing where an unsolicited package is sent to you (FBI). The scammer will then use your information to post a fake positive review about the product you were sent. This new scam works similar to that except it's designed to steal your money or your personal information.

This QR scam involves receiving an unsolicited package with a QR code inside. If you scan that code, you could be sent to a website to enter personal or financial information for the scammer to steal. That QR code could also install malicious software to your phone that can be used to steal all of your information from it.

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

Do not open any packages that you didn't order. The package may be addressed to you but the address of who sent it won't be on the label. Report the package to the FBI's fraud department at ic3.gov then throw the package away.

Let your older family members know about this scam as well. They are usually the most likely target of this theft attempt.

