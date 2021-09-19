I confess, I am NOT. But a part of me really wants to check it out.

I tend to be skeptical about these kinds of things. Regardless, I'm afraid (literally) of staying overnight at a place like this. But gosh this sounds so fun and fascinating. Feeling brave? Let's go. I have a feeling I might come back much less skeptical.

If you're looking to take a road trip in Texas a bit out of the ordinary, then check out this Investigative overnight Tour at an old sanitorium in Mineral Wells, Texas on September 25.

According to what we've heard from organizer Angela, "if you're lucky Florence will dance with you, or Big Bob will walk you out of the building or ya might even capture an old war vet sea captain or see Winifred as she sits in her Victorian era wicker wheelchair! That's just a few and not to leave out the fun spirited kiddos that are mischievous!"

And here's the thing: Don't wait if you think you want to go. Tickets sell out incredibly fast for the event.

Presented by Angela and other members of The Baker Hotel Ghost Walk & Believe Boo-tique team, you'll have the opportunity to use host Angela's own ghost hunting equipment and Jim (aka the commander) will be providing detailed history throughout the tour. But then, you'll have the chance to explore both floors on your own.

There will be refreshments, too. You can look forward to stories from others and you are encouraged to take photos, use your flashlight, and they even recommend bringing a digital recorder of some kind. (Social distancing welcomed.)

Ready to learn more? Angela says you can simply call or text her at 817 629 8127 for ticket info and with any questions.

