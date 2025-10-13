It seems like just about every city or town has its own urban legend it passes down. Something like "Candyman," "Bloody Mary," or "Chupacabra." There always seems to be something supernatural that's out there snatching up kids, despite no one having ever seen it or knowing where the story began.

Who is familiar with the Tyler, TX, urban legend called "The Sheep Lady of Tyler"? I've lived here for over twenty years, and I just heard it for the first time, but it's certainly intriguing. Especially this time of year.

Is 'The Sheep Lady of Tyler' Real?

According to the story, as I recently learned, the Sheep Lady was believed to be a woman, half-human and half-sheep. And this "sheep lady" spends her time lurking around the woods of Tyler. And, according to the legend as I heard it, some even claim that you can "summon" the sheep lady.

I don't know why you'd want to "summon" anything, but to do it, you have to be outside after dark, and you call her name three times... very similar to the Candyman. It's also said that if you were a kid and you got caught in the woods or out in the streets after a certain time, "The Sheep Lady" could kidnap you and take you home with her.

Again, I'll reiterate that I just heard this story for the first time, this is all new to me, but have you ever heard of this "sheep lady?" Or was this just one person's overactive imagination? Or his mean sibling growing up?

Even the dude who told me the story, and seemed to believe it, admitted that he had never seen this so-called "Sheep Lady," nor did he have any firsthand knowledge of anyone being its victim. But I have since spoken to a couple of people who really do seem to believe this half-woman, half-sheep does exist.

Is this a story you heard growing up, too? Do you know how the urban legend of The Sheep Lady began in Tyler? Or is this all true?