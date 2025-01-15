The New Oldest Operating Restaurant in Texas Dates Back to 1866

The oldest restaurant in Texas is still serving up schnitzel, and it dates back to the mid-19th century. I hope you love German food.

Scholz Garten in Austin, TX, was founded by German immigrant August Scholz in the year 1866. Guys, the food at this place looks amazing.

The Oldest Operating Restaurant in Texas.

You don't have to have spent time in Germany to enjoy it, but if you have you've likely developed a fondness for schnitzel. According to many, they're serving some of the best in The Lone Star State.

Their menu describes the Wienerschnitzel, "Tender, thin sliced Veal, pretzel breaded & pan-fried, lemon caper aioli Served i RotKohl" and the Spätzel Jägerschnitzel is "Thin sliced Pork Loin, pretzel breaded & pan-fried Served i Mushroom Gravy, RotKohl & Spätzel." I'm now hungry.

Interesting to note that Scholz Garten only recently became the oldest restaurant in Texas. Until it closed down, The Stagecoach Inn, in Salado, dating back to 1861, held that title.

From their website: It was 1866 when German immigrant and Civil War veteran August Scholz opened his public bar and café over an old boardinghouse. He had purchased the building and surrounding property for $2400. Scholz Garten soon became a favorite meeting place for the German population in and around Austin.

Next time you're in Austin, you may want to make it a point to visit Scholz Garten, the oldest restaurant/live music venue in Texas, established in 1866. The address is 1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX, United States, Texas. And you can check out more about them on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

