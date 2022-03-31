Scotty McCreery Says Brad Paisley Is ‘Mr. Prank Himself’ When He’s on Tour

Scotty McCreery is joining Brad Paisley for one stop on his 2022 World Tour this summer, joining a bill that also includes Caylee Hammack in Syracuse, N.Y. Though he won't be in the lineup for long, McCreery says that he's still on the lookout against tour pranks — especially because he knows Paisley's got a habit of keeping his openers on their toes.

"Anytime you're out there with Brad, you gotta keep your eyes peeled. He's Mr. Prank himself," McCreery tells Taste of Country Nights in a new interview.

Still, he says, he's not planning anything in advance.

"I think we gotta get out there and see how the tour atmosphere is."

McCreery will join the bill during the U.S. leg of the tour, but Paisley's going overseas this year, too: He'll be playing Germany, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Scotland and more European countries. Some of those are countries that McCreery himself recently played; he just got back from performing at the C2C Festival, headlining some of his own shows as well as opening for Darius Rucker and Brett Young.

It sounds as if there wasn't much opportunity for tour pranks during C2C either — the singers didn't even have time for a game of golf.

"Man, I wanted to, but it was so quick," McCreery explains. "Darius, he had shows before C2C and right after, book-ended. So I don't think he had time to swing a round. But anytime we get the chance, we play a good amount of golf with Brett and Darius."