The Harrison County Marshall, TX Sheriff's Office is looking for this Hallsville, TX porch pirate. Do you recognize this woman?

Yeah, we all know by now that times are tough. Many an East Texan has been having to rein in their financial budget over the last couple of years. And especially as of late. At the same time, most of us know that when the things get tough the answer is NOT to steal from our neighbors.

But this lady stealing packages off of the porch of a residence in a neighborhood north of Hallsville, Texas? Yeah, she didn't get that memo.

The theft occurred on March 25, at about a quarter after nine a.m. In the video below, you'll see a white woman helping herself to several packages sitting on the front porch of this home. Thankfully, the family was able to capture the theft on their Ring door video security system.

You'll see that once she's finished her thieving, she escapes in a maroon 4 door sedan, which was driven by a separate individual.

HCSO Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in identifying this unknown woman.

If you recognize her or have any details pertaining to this case, call 903-923-4020. They also added that if you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

Times have been tougher for most people. Stealing from fellow East Texans who are just doing the best they can just makes it harder on everyone.

