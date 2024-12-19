(Tyler, Texas) - We're going into the new year of 2025 with some new goals in mind. Getting a little bit more financially sound is probably one of those goals. It's not an easy thing to do, for sure. Saving money is certainly done by playing the long game. For some of you, taking chances at bringing that money in instantly is the way to go. That's where playing some of the below Texas Lottery scratch offs could come into play. For the 10 listed, they could put an instant million dollars, or more, in your bank account.

10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Worth Instant Millions Right Now

I was having a conversation recently with a coworker about what number would be nice to have in our bank account. $2.5 million seemed like a good number for me. It sounded comfortable enough to live out the rest of my life without the headache of being uber-rich. Your answer would obviously be much different but that is mine. I would imagine I could live off the interest alone of that amount each month. Let's see, a savings account at 4% per year, that's $100,000, divided by 12 months, about $8,300 a month. That's my Lindale math but I think it works.

How I would acquire that $2.5 million is another story all together. It would most likely need to be an instant win of some kind. The prize would need to be at minimum $5 million because our wonderful government (you can sense the sarcasm there) needs to take their half. Bunch of thieves. The best way to get that instant win is by playing the Texas Lottery. That can be done by selecting some random numbers to be drawn on different nights of the week or by picking up a scratch off or two from a local gas station.

Realistic Expectations

I am well aware that the chances of winning that big prize are very low. That doesn't make playing any less fun, though. The more the ticket costs, the more reward there could possibly be. One dollar scratch offs offer the highest win percentage but lower payout while a $100 ticket offers the lowest win percentage but larger payout.

In the list below, you'll see tickets no lower then $10. Each ticket has at least one million dollar prize still available. One of the tickets has a $20 million prize that still hasn't been won...yet. Take a look at them below and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

