Longview, Texas - Many of you love to hunt. It could be deer, dove, wild hogs or any other great tasting meat. You enjoy an early morning trekking out into the woods, setting up inside your hunting nest and waiting for that prize animal to show up. There are many places to hunt in Texas. If that hunt takes you into some unknown woods in East Texas, there are some symbols you need to know to avoid getting into any kind of legal trouble. Let's learn, or refresh your memory, about the 8 Painted Symbols You Could See on a Tree in Texas.

Painted Purple Symbol

The most well known painted symbol is a purple line on a tree or fence post. This lets you know that you are about to enter private property. If you cross that painted symbol, you could be charged with trespassing. You can read all the Texas law legal speak to learn more. Other forms of a no trespassing warning can be a sign, or multiple signs, a verbal warning or a simple fence. The penalty for trespassing could be a Class B misdemeanor, a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail. Don't let this ruin your weekend.

Sec. 30.05. CRIMINAL TRESPASS. (a) A person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in property of another, including residential land, agricultural land, a recreational vehicle park, a building, a general residential operation operating as a residential treatment center, or an aircraft or other vehicle, without effective consent and the person had notice that the entry was forbidden or received notice to depart but failed to do so. For purposes of this section: "Entry" means the intrusion of the entire body. "Notice" means: (A) oral or written communication by the owner or someone with apparent authority to act for the owner; (B) fencing or other enclosure obviously designed to exclude intruders or to contain livestock; (C) a sign or signs posted on the property or at the entrance to the building, reasonably likely to come to the attention of intruders, indicating that entry is forbidden; (D) the placement of identifying purple paint marks on trees or posts on the property, provided that the marks are: vertical lines of not less than eight inches in length and not less than one inch in width; (ii) placed so that the bottom of the mark is not less than three feet from the ground or more than five feet from the ground; and (iii) placed at locations that are readily visible to any person approaching the property and no more than: (a) 100 feet apart on forest land; or (b) 1,000 feet apart on land other than forest land.

Other than the purple markings, there are other markings that have meanings. For instance, an orange "X" means that its government owned property or an orange slash means that tree set to be removed. Something we don't see a lot of in East Texas but more common in other parts of the country is the trunk of a tree painted white. This is to protect the tree from what's called sunscald. Sunscald is where the bark of the tree cracks because of the cold temperatures at night and then warmed by the sun during the day. The damage from sunscald can make the tree more attractive to pests that could kill the tree.

This is all information that is good to know as you get ready for hunting season this fall. Let's learn what each symbol means below:

You Need to Know What These 8 Painted Symbols Mean on a Tree in Texas Most of us are familiar with what purple means when its painted on a fence post or tree, but there are some other painted symbols you need to know about. Gallery Credit: Maria Labanda via unsplash.com

