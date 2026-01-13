(Corpus Christi, Texas) - I have a quick confession to make, I am fascinated by what lives in the sea. It's amazing to me that there are parts of the ocean that we may never have the technology to see or visit. That's why stories like this one peek my interest and want to write about it.

Some will say that the Texas coast is boring or dirty or not any fun. I beg to differ. Sure, the water isn't as clean as the East or West Coast, but the wildlife is just as interesting. Proof of that is the Sea Potatoes that have been washing ashore recently.

Sea Potatoes Washing Ashore Along the Texas Coast

There are creatures known as heart urchins that have experienced a massive die off recently (mysanantonio.com). Don't worry, it has nothing to do with an oil spill or anything man made, it's most likely due to the cooler weather we've been having. These creatures are related to sand dollars and also to sea stars.

When they die, their carcass washes ashore. It's those carcasses that give them the name of sea potato. They're round and have a similar sand dollar design on the outside. They're also very brittle so it can be hard to find one intact along the beach.

Sea Potatoes Found on the Texas Coast

Jace Tunnell of the Harte Research Institute in Corpus Christi was able to find a whole bunch of intact sea potatoes on the coast. He got video of his discovery and posted it on their Facebook page:

That's really cool. I kinda want to take a road trip this weekend and see if I can find a few.

