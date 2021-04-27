Sean Lee Retires after 11 Seasons with Dallas Cowboys

One of my favorite Dallas Cowboys has announced his retirement, middle linebacker Sean Lee. He had an impressive career, albeit full of injuries, during his time wearing the star. Good luck in your future, Sean, and thank you for your time playing with my favorite NFL team.

Sean Lee came to the Dallas Cowboys out of Penn State in 2010 as a second round draft pick. Lee immediately became the leader of the Cowboys defense. He was constantly flying around the field assisting in almost every defensive play. If the Cowboys defense needed a stop, Sean Lee could be called upon every time to make it.

Sean's biggest downfall was the injuries. I remember getting the news he tore his ACL during training camp prior to the 2014 NFL season. He also missed time with hamstring, wrist, toe and neck injuries. He also missed several games because of concussions.

Lee's statistics with the Cowboys are pretty impressive despite his injuries. ESPN's Todd Archer laid out his stat sheet with the retirement announcement

2 time Pro Bowler

All Pro in 2016

995 career tackles

Cowboys record 22 tackles versus New York Giants in 2016

14 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns

5 fumble recoveries

2 forced fumbles

59 tackles for loss

4 sacks

Sean Lee had this to say to ESPN about his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys:

It's been a complete honor. I've been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs. To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets, but I'm proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.

Thank you Sean Lee for your time with the Cowboys. You will always be considered one of the cowboy greats.