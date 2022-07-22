SEE NOW: Exclusive Pictures from Koe Wetzel’s Dirty Thirty, It’s Like You Were There

It was a steamy evening right outside Dallas, TX last Thursday (July 14th) as hundreds of Koe Wetzel's closest friends, associates, compatriots, and fellow Wetzels shuffled through the door at Lava Cantina -- all there to celebrate Koe turning 30 years old.

That evening we enjoyed three themes across the multi-level live music venue, beginning in the VOODOO LOUNGE. Here attendees chowed down on a Brazilian Style buffet and Tiki Voodoo themed drinks. Those who dared had their palm read by a Tarot Card reader, and all enjoyed tricks and illusions from this bad*ss magician.

From there we made our way to the rooftop bar where for the Billy Madison inspired birthday party featuring casino games, clowns, fire breathers and much more. There we were treated to pizza & cotton candy.

I grabbed my second double tequila on the rocks as we made our way to Koe's own version of Studio 54, back downstairs, where some ventured on stage to perform karaoke with a live band, and the less adventurous ones watched the stunning aerialists, do flips and sh*t, while suspended 30-40 feet in the air -- without the aid of a safety net.

All this lead up to a very special guest performance from Texas' own Paul Wall who regaled party-goers with several of his smashes, after a very grateful Koe Wetzel was serenaded "Happy birthday" by a few hundred of his closest and quite inebriated friends, family members, and compatriots.

And then it was Raising Cane's for everyone, where we all enjoyed no-limit Cane Sauce and the crispiest chicken fingers ever made.

Below are the exclusive pictures from Koe's Dirty Thirty, but before you check 'em out a reminder: Koe Wetzel and Nelly will be playing our inaugural Rose City Music Festival this October in Tyler, TX. Get your tickets before they are all gone.