See These Top 5 Absolutely Amazingly Countrified East Texas Sayings
There are some things that people say, and you immediately know they are your people. If you are in the tribe of East Texas, and you never hear one of these sayings at home, you might have been raised by wolves. (That's a bonus saying.)
You can tell where someone is from by just the way they pronounce certain words. They way someone says oil, tells me so much.
Pen is another quick check word. Pin and pen actually have different pronunciations. If you said them both in your head when you read that, and they sounded the same, then you might just be from East Texas.
Now that we understand each other, let's get into the Top 5 Most Country East Texas sayings.
- 1
"Rat Killing"
"Good to see you, I'm going to let you get back to your rat killing." If you have a long list of things to get done, then you my friend are about to set out on an adventure in rat killing. This saying is a simple one, and it's related to getting your errands done. When you get back, someone might ask you, "Did you get the rat?"
- 2
"Hissy Fit"
"If you are going to have a hissy fit about it, nevermind." This one might have come about from actual cat fights. Throwing a hissy fit is gender neutral as far as I am concerned. I have seen way more guys do this, but I am also a guy.
- 3
"Chicken With It's Head Cut Off"
"I've been running around like a chicken with my head cut off." At some point during your rat killing, you might have had a hissy fit, and started running around like a chicken with your head cut off. I just put all of these together to make the most country sentence ever uttered.
- 4
"Something To Cry About"
"I'll give you something to cry about." This one is usually directed at a child crying for no discernible reason. It's frustrating, but this is actually a threat, so don't go using this one all willy nilly.
- 5
"Gag A Maggot"
"Those socks could gag a maggot." This one is smell related, and it's an exclamation uttered in disgust. It's implied that maggots eat dead things, so if it turns them off, it must be pretty bad.