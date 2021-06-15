There are some things that people say, and you immediately know they are your people. If you are in the tribe of East Texas, and you never hear one of these sayings at home, you might have been raised by wolves. (That's a bonus saying.)

You can tell where someone is from by just the way they pronounce certain words. They way someone says oil, tells me so much.

Pen is another quick check word. Pin and pen actually have different pronunciations. If you said them both in your head when you read that, and they sounded the same, then you might just be from East Texas.

Now that we understand each other, let's get into the Top 5 Most Country East Texas sayings.