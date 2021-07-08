Sign Heinz Petition for Same Amount of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages

Why do hot dogs come in packages of 10 and yet a package of hotdog buns only contain 8 buns? If you think it's a strategy by the bun makers to sell more buns, you're probably right. Heinz wants to put a stop to the bun mismatch as this problem has gone on long enough.

Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we've decided enough is enough. That's why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. We're calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch. -HeinzHotDogPact.com

How on earth have Americans put up with this for so long? Probably because we've had no choice. Most Americans will buy two packages of hot dog buns so that the two extra wieners (in the pack of 10) get a bun. Problem is, the other six buns end up stale and ultimately in the garbage.

Heinz wants to change this by urging all hot dog bun manufacturers to universally add two more hot buns to each of their packages.

Bothering consumers for years and now will probably have you wondering too.... Why can't you buy the same amount of hot dogs and hot dog buns at once? -Daniel Gotlib of the Kraft Heinz Company

The opinions of a condiment company getting involved have been mixed

If you would like to start seeing hot dog buns come in packages of ten like they should, sign the Heinz Hot Dog Pact Petition.