Sorry, These East Texas Firework Shows Are Canceled Because Of County Burn Ban

It's a July 4th tradition that's been going on for a couple of centuries now as we celebrate our nation's independence, firework shows. We love watching the explosions of huge fireworks over our heads and hearing the loud booms that they make.

In addition to watching the professional shows that are put on by our local East Texas cities and organizations, we also love creating our own mini-firework show for friends and family by purchasing fireworks from the roadside stands. However, plans for some city-sponsored shows this year have been canceled due to the issuance of burn bans this week.

This week all of East Texas (deep East Texas included) has seen more than a dozen county-wide burn bans go into effect that are affecting some local firework shows. As we reported yesterday, 'Blast Over Bullard' in Bullard, scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd, had been canceled because of the burn ban issued for Cherokee County.

That is not the only East Texas firework show that has been affected by the issuance of burn bans:

Athens

Troup

Chandler

Marshall

Bullard

Have all canceled planned firework shows for this 4th of July. As burn bans continue to be issued, other cities and firework shows may be affected as well. Once the burn ban is lifted in Henderson County, Chandler show coordinators say they will look at rescheduling the firework show.

Officials for the City of Marshall said that fireworks are not “allowed to be stored, to offer for sale, use or explode any fireworks within the city limits of Marshall.” (KETX) While in Daingerfield, aerial fireworks have been banned this year.

Dry conditions exist all across East Texas and it only takes one out-of-control firework to misfire or land somewhere while it's still hot and spark a fire.

Please use extreme caution this year when you are setting off fireworks. Please have a water source nearby or some way to extinguish a fire just in case your sparkler or mortar shell ignites a lawn or pasture.

