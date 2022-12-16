I’m Way More Excited About ‘Presence’ Than Presents This Year

Don’t get me wrong. I love presents. I especially love giving presents.

After all, the Christmas story itself is about a gift. Many other traditions that are celebrated this time of year are, too. However to me, at the end of the day, after all the presents are opened, spending time with people you love is the point. And I'm very much looking forward to a peaceful Christmas at home with loved ones here in Tyler, Texas.

Why do we spend all that time thoughtfully picking out the perfect gifts?

Well, because we want to delight the people we love. It’s so easy to get caught up in the frenzy of gift-buying we let the “tail wag the dog” and it can become an exercise in over-exuberant commercialism.

It's really about relationships, people we love, and spending time with them--which is more precious than we know until it is gone.

Reach out to those you love. Make a phone call. Send a Facebook message, and make plans to get together. Reconnect with someone who has been hoping to hear from you. Make memories, even digitally, that will last much longer than any new gadget ever will.

These are the gifts that we take with us throughout our lives.

Speaking of which, I want to tell you how grateful we are for you. Thank you for being a part of our Townsquare family. We consider it a true honor to spend time with you each day—it means so much to us. Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas and holiday season.

