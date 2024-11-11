For many of us in East Texas, traveling to Arlington with the family to spend a day at Six Flags is a great day. The rides are always a lot of fun even with the sometimes long waits, the food is good and the shopping is fun. Like any corporate entity in today's economy, their can be struggles and big rumors of closings or things being scaled back. Six Flags is not immune to that speculation. After a recent earnings call, rumors started swirling of some of their parks having to close. Six Flags was able to respond.

Six Flags Merger

Not long ago, Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair, owners of Schlitterbahn, to become the largest amusement park company in the world, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Recently, the new company held their first earnings call. Overall, the numbers seem to look good for the company. That still didn't ease any speculation about closing some of their parks.

The company does plan to look at various operations to make sure everything is still good to go. They will also implement what they call "Project Accelerate" which will hopefully improve guest experience and to review the company's portfolio of parks to better optimize their operations.

Six Flags Seven Word Answer

The possibility of closing underperforming parks was brought up. But Six Flags Director of Communication told mysanantonio.com, "We have no plans to close parks." A very simple seven word response to the question. So it looks like, at least for the foreseeable future, we'll get to enjoy more summer days riding the Texas Giant and Shockwave in Arlington.

