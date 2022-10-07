Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Shared The Details In A Post On Facebook.

On October 5, 2022 Henderson County Sheriff's Office Investigators executed two search Warrants at 106 Anglin Street as well as 119 Thunderbird Drive in the city of Athens in reference to string of Burglaries that have occurred inside Henderson County.

The evidence collected during the investigation led Sheriff Hillhouse's Team of Investigators to these addresses, where thousands of dollars of stolen Items were recovered. On October 7, 2022 twelve additional warrants were issued in reference to results of the search warrant with more to follow according to Sheriff's Office. This is your friendly reminder that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The following suspects were arrested at the time of the search warrant for outstanding warrants as well as on site drug charges.

Brian Ascencion Geddie

Geddie was arrested on site for felony possession of a control substance 1 to 4 grams. as well as an outstanding warrant. He has currently been released on bond

Darrell Joe Riggins

Riggins was arrested on outstanding warrants at the time of the search warrant. One of the warrants was an outstanding felony burglary of a building warrant out of Henderson County. Currently in custody on $10,000 bond as well as additional fines.

 

Wendy Peele

Peele was arrested for on site felony possession of a control substance less than a gram as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Wendy is currently in jail on $10,000 bond as well as additional warrants pending arraignment.

 

Jami Nicole Branch Woods

Woods was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Anderson County for prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Possession of a control substance less than a gram. and for on site charges of possession of a control substance 1 to 4 grams as well as possession of a control substance less than a gram. Jami is currently in jail on $35,000 as well as additional warrants pending arraignment.

Ryan David Woods

 

Ryan Woods was arrested on site charges for possession of a control substance 1 to 4 grams as well as possession of a control substance less than a gram. Ryan is currently in jail on $ 30,000 as well as additional warrants pending arraignment.

 

Jesse James Green

Green was arrested on site for felony possession of a control substance 1 to 4 grams. Has been released on bond.

